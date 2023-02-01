Hickory's new police chief takes office today; hear him talk about his concerns, goals and how he joined the force

Hickory Police Chief Reed Baer takes office today.

The former major said he is excited and humbled to become the new chief. Baer is a Hickory native and has served the entirety of his nearly 26-year career at the Hickory Police Department. Baer joined the department when he was 24 years old, he said.

In 2022, the former Chief Thurman Whisnant made a yearly salary of $144,022. Baer’s yearly salary as major was $102,719. Baer’s salary as chief will be $137,000.

He also recognizes the challenges ahead.

Baer said homelessness and drug overdoses are community challenges the department must address.

He said he also plans to focus on the mental health of officers and keeping up with an ever-growing city.

Baer said he feels his responsibility as chief is to serve the community and ensure the men and women at the department are prepared for their jobs and mentally healthy.

“The whole world’s been through quite a bit. For a large part of that, policing and police departments were a hyper focus in certain areas of those three years,” Baer said. “Whether it was the pandemic, George Floyd and other things going on, (such as) police reform. So, taking care of the people who are trying to take care of the people is really what weighs heavily on my heart.”

Baer said one way the department is helping officers with mental health is by partnering with the Lenoir, Morganton and Long View police departments. Through this partnership, a new group of officers certified in critical incident stress management was formed.

“Officer suicide is a problem,” Baer said. “Officers in this country are more likely to harm themselves than be harmed by someone else.”

Four Hickory officers are part of the group. The officers have received specialized training to help other officers dealing with traumatic experiences. Baer said the officers were officially certified on Jan. 18.

“That peer support piece is what I think has been missing for a lot of law enforcement agencies,” Baer said. “That’s cops being able to talk to cops about what’s going on, what they need, what they’re feeling about an incident.”

Recruitment

Nationwide, law enforcement agencies are seeing an increase in retirements and a decrease in new recruits, Baer said.

Baer said the Hickory Police Department is not only trying to recruit new officers but retain the officers currently employed. Baer said some of the aspects the department is focused on are pay and benefits, as well as showing recruits that Hickory is a great place to live and raise a family.

Baer said the department recently started an apprenticeship program. He said the department is also looking at ways civilian employees can help with jobs traditionally performed by sworn officers. One potential example, Baer said was allowing a civilian employee to patrol a park on a bicycle with a radio, just to have an extra set of eyes for suspicious activity.

Continuing efforts

Baer said two key issues within the community are homelessness and fentanyl overdoses. Baer said the department has been active in providing resources to help the homeless community and people suffering from addiction.

In 2019, the department added a community navigator position to work with the homeless population. Since then, Community Navigator Casey McCall has found housing or housing resources for 60 people experiencing homelessness. McCall also works with the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, since many people experiencing homelessness suffer from substance abuse, Baer said.

Hickory police, along with other law enforcement agencies in Catawba County, participates in the LEAD program. This program was established in 2018. Baer said the program is aimed at people with low-level drug offenses.

Baer said roughly 56% of the people who have gone through the LEAD program have not returned to crime. He said many of the participants go on to get jobs and become productive community members.

“Our LEAD clients have an assigned caseworker that is employed by Catawba Valley Healthcare,” Baer said. “The caseworker coordinates everything for them from treatment to job opportunities. One resource they use is Charles Mackey, who is the Catawba County Safe Communities Coordinator. He has a program called Success Essentials to assist people with employment even when they have criminal records.”

Career with Hickory police

Baer said his mother inspired him to pursue a career in public service. Baer said she was a department of social services caseworker in Mecklenburg and Catawba counties. Baer’s mother is also partially responsible for his career with the Hickory police, he said. After Baer went to college at East Carolina University, many police departments were trying to recruit him, he said.

“My mom said to me, ‘You know, you owe your hometown police department an interview,’” Baer said. “And I thought, ‘OK, that’s fair.’”

Baer said at that point he didn’t know much about the department. Baer filled out an application and was contacted by Bill Post, who was a captain with the Hickory police. Baer said the Hickory interview was different from other departments. The other departments recruited potential officers with four-year degrees, similar to the way athletes get recruited to teams, Baer said.

Post explained that Hickory officers are required to do community policing, which is where officers are assigned to neighborhoods and get to know the residents. The officers had monthly face-to-face meetings with the community, Baer said.

“(Community policing was) presented as, ‘You may not be the right fit for us, because we’re looking for a specific kind of person to be able to do this job this way,’” Baer said.

Baer took that as a challenge to prove he was the right person, which led him to pursue the job with the Hickory police, he said.