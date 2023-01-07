Hickory's Martin Luther King service planned at church

HICKORY — Hickory’s 2023 Martin Luther King service will take place Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at Corinth Reformed Church in Viewmont. The Rev. CeCee Mills, Assistant to the Bishop of the NC Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will preach a sermon entitled “Justice Through Disruption: Overturning Tables Post Resurrection” based on John 2:13-16.

The service, which is sponsored jointly by the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Hickory Area Ministers, will also feature performances by the Martin Luther King Community Choir, made up of participants from local churches and directed by Tiffany Napier, Minister of Music at Exodus Ministry Outreach United Church of Christ in Hickory.

Mills grew up in Greensboro. She completed her seminary studies at The Lutheran Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia. She was ordained in 2004 and served her first 10 years of ministry in the Virginia Synod. Since then, she has served several congregations as an interim in the NC Synod while also serving as an Associate Program Director for African Descent Ministries in the ELCA Churchwide Offices for five years. After serving for four years as the Associate Director for Evangelical Mission in the North Carolina Synod, she became an Assistant to the Bishop.

The Martin Luther King celebration serves as a way for the community to focus on Dr. King’s mission of creating a world where people of different races and cultures are treated with grace and equity and more generally on making our community a better place to live.

The 2023 Spirit of King awards will also be announced. A reception with food and drinks will follow the service. Those attending will have an opportunity to share an offering as they leave.