Hickory's license plate office to temporarily close following owner's retirement

Hickory’s tag office will close on Friday — at least for a few weeks.
The operation on U.S. 321, officially known as the Vehicle and License Plate Renewal office, will close temporarily after owner Judy Whitener retires on Dec. 31. She worked at the business for 45 years.
The tag office will close for at least a month while the state searches for a new owner to oversee the business. “It will give the (state) treasurer's (office) time to change the accounts. Everything will move from my name into the new person’s name,” Whitener said. In North Carolina, private contractors operate the tag offices. There are approximately 120 such offices across the state.
Heather Moody, one of the current employees at the office, submitted an application to follow Whitener as the contractor for the Hickory office. “We’ll see if the state allows it, and if not I’ll at least work here and help run it with whoever gets the contract,” she said.
Until the office reopens, Whitener recommended Hickory residents visit other license plate agencies in Newton or Lenoir.
Whitener started working at the tag office in 1976 when it was in the old Catawba Mall. “My best friend (Lois Clark) and I got the contract in 1981,” she said.
It moved to its current location off U.S. 321 in Hickory in 1995, Whitener said.
Whitener and Clark worked together as co-owners until 2001 when Clark retired. “She’s still my best friend. We still give Christmas cards and sometimes we get to go out to eat when we don’t have to do all the COVID protocol,” she said.
Whitener remembered working before the office had computers. “They didn’t even go into computers until probably the mid-’80s. It was handwriting, carbon paper, the works,” she said. “Thank goodness they progressed onward.”
Whitener had the same routine every day. “You come in, you start the computers, you open the front door and it’s click, click, click, click, click all day long,” she said. “It’s like that until 5 o’clock.”
Over the years Whitener said she heard many strange requests for custom license plates.
“Many of them have to be approved, and if the state thinks that (it) is inappropriate, they will not approve it,” she said. “Early on, the weirdest one was ‘LSD’. It did not get approved.”
Whitener does not decide if a custom plate is approved, so she leaves it up to the state office to make that call. “If you want to spend your money on it, then I’ll send it in. And, no, you do not get your money back if it’s not approved,” she said.
Whitener said her job has allowed her to meet many amazing people. “I’ve seen these little, tiny car dealers grow up into multi-dealerships all over the Southeast, and it’s great to see these young people succeed like that,” she said.
She added, “I’m going to miss it, but I think it’s time to back away and let some of these young ones have a turn."