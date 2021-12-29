Hickory's license plate office to temporarily close following owner's retirement

It moved to its current location off U.S. 321 in Hickory in 1995, Whitener said.

Whitener and Clark worked together as co-owners until 2001 when Clark retired. “She’s still my best friend. We still give Christmas cards and sometimes we get to go out to eat when we don’t have to do all the COVID protocol,” she said.

Whitener remembered working before the office had computers. “They didn’t even go into computers until probably the mid-’80s. It was handwriting, carbon paper, the works,” she said. “Thank goodness they progressed onward.”

Whitener had the same routine every day. “You come in, you start the computers, you open the front door and it’s click, click, click, click, click all day long,” she said. “It’s like that until 5 o’clock.”

Over the years Whitener said she heard many strange requests for custom license plates.

“Many of them have to be approved, and if the state thinks that (it) is inappropriate, they will not approve it,” she said. “Early on, the weirdest one was ‘LSD’. It did not get approved.”