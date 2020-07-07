Hickory's CNA students achieve 100% passing rate

HICKORY — The last semester of school this year was something out of the history books, according to Amy C. Elliott, RN, BSN, who serves as the Health Science and Nursing Fundamentals Instructor/HOSA Adviser at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School.
“Florence Nightingale could not have done a better job,” said Elliott, in reference to her graduating seniors. “My seven students enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program have been dedicated to finishing their CNA, even with the challenges of COVID-19.
“All seven students passed their exam last week — which means HCAM students achieved 100 % passing rate and they are now officially certified as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs)!” said Elliott.
Elliott shared that her students, following graduation, continued to study online, practice skills, and work in their “personal protective equipment” (PPE) at labs.
“When area nursing homes asked for help, they stepped up. Five of the seven students are currently serving on the front lines in area nursing homes. These students are motivated, dedicated, and future leaders! I am so proud,” added Elliott.
With the impact of COVID-19, many students across North Carolina were unable to finish their CNA course load, said Elliott. “Either their labs were closed, supplies were scarce, or resources were limited. Though we donated most of our supplies to local hospitals, we saved enough for our seven students. They stayed the course and passed. All seven students were enrolled at Hickory High but rode the school bus daily from HHS to HCAM to take the CNA courses. It’s a great collaboration between the two high schools,” said Elliott.
Hickory Public Schools has achieved 100% pass rate for three consecutive years, as the program at HCAM continues to grow.
The seven Hickory High School graduates, class of 2020, who passed the Certified Nursing Assistant exam through their coursework at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (HCAM) include:
» Vananh Bui — She is moving to Georgia, working as a CNA with plans to attend Emory University. She will major in pre-med and plans to become a plastic surgeon.
» Andrea Hernandez-Garcia — She will attend Chapel Hill and major in biology. She plans to continue her education with medical school and become a pediatrician or pediatric surgeon.
» Jesica Trejo-Trejo — She will attend Western Carolina and major in biology. She plans to continue her education with medical school and become a pediatrician.
» Ashley Rojo-Chavez — She will attend CVCC this fall with plans to transfer to UNC Chapel Hill. She will continue with her education and she plans to become a dentist.
» Kayla Soublet — She will attend Young Harris College in Georgia on a basketball and academic scholarship. She will major in biology and plans to continue with medical school, becoming a physician.
» I’Asia Heard — She will attend Lenoir-Rhyne University this fall. She plans to attend the nursing school at LRU and become a nurse (BSN).
» Evelyn Olvera-Chavez — She will attend CVCC this fall and then she plans to transfer to Appalachian State University where she will complete her nursing degree (BSN).
