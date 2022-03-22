Hickory's Centro Latino has new leader, plans to raise money and expand services

Gianella Romero has personal experiences with Centro Latino, the nonprofit that helps Latino families in Catawba County.

Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. The family ended up in Hickory, where Romero grew up. Her family turned to Centro Latino for support when Romero and her sisters were young.

“My parents learned from parenting classes they offer and then my sisters and I benefited from the tutoring classes and everything they offered back in the day,” she said.

Now, Romero, who goes by Ginny, is heading up the nonprofit as its executive director. It’s been eight years since the organization had an executive director, she said.

Romero stepped into the new role in early February. She said she hopes to grow the organization and expand its offerings. With Romero, Centro Latino now has three employees, she said.

“It makes me feel really excited and blessed to be able to give back and influence people and let the Hispanic community know and learn that Centro Latino can be beneficial and can help you be successful,” she said.

Her experiences growing up as a first-generation American will help guide her work, she said. Romero and her family experienced the roadblocks and difficulties that can arise for families who are new to the U.S. or don’t speak English.

One of the biggest problems for Romero a was lack of knowledge about resources available to everyone, such as student aid for college, she said.

Centro Latino can help families find resources, including English classes and tutoring.

Romero said she hopes to find more funding and gather donations to expand Centro Latino. “If people come here for assistance, instead of sending them away I would love to be able to provide that help and support for our community here,” Romero said.

Additional funding could also mean turning the executive director job into a full-time position.

Romero has a background in senior care management. With that experience, she hopes to lend a hand to older immigrants.

“There’s a lot of first-generation immigrants who come and don’t know what to do once they reach a certain point in their life, and I feel like we can be a resource for them as well,” Romero said.

The Hispanic population in Catawba County is the largest minority community — about 10% of the county’s population, according to U.S. Census data. As the population grows, the demands on Centro Latino grow, as well.

Romero said she is eager to step up to meet those needs.

