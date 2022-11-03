 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FESTIVE HICKORY

Hickory's annual Christmas parade set for Nov. 18

Hickory city workers install Christmas decorations on Union Square on the first day of November.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hickory. City workers have started placing decorations downtown, and the city’s Christmas parade is only two weeks away.

The city’s Lowes Foods-sponsored Christmas parade will take place Nov. 18.

Kathryn Greathouse, who retired from her position as the executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal, according to a release from the city.

Parade participants will have the chance to be recognized in four categories: Most Christmas Spirit, Most Creative, Best Well-Crafted Theme and Best Overall. A committee consisting of community members and volunteers will judge entries and determine award winners.

Opening scenes from the 38th Annual J. Iverson Riddle Christmas Parade

Santa Claus will light the Christmas tree in Union Square once the parade concludes.

Santa Claus will be leaving following the tree lighting, but attendees will be able to go inside the winter wonderland and get photos with The Snow Sisters of Once Upon A Time Entertainment at The Studio, according to the release.

Other parade festivities include music from the Hickory Music Factory that will run until 8:30 p.m., two trains and a moving trolley on display courtesy of the Newton Depot Christmas Layout, free hot chocolate, and the opportunity to write and mail letters to Santa at a table provided by the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Hickory Christmas Parade 2022

Date/Time: Nov. 18; Fallen Heroes ministry walk to honor fallen service members begins at 5:45 p.m. followed by parade at 6 

Parade Route:

  • Parade starts at the intersection of Fourth Street NW/First Avenue NW
  • Continues on First Avenue NW toward City Hall
  • Turns right on N. Center Street
  • Turns right on Main Avenue NW
  • Continue through Union Square and exit on Main Avenue NW 
