Hickory Youth Council recruiting new members

HICKORY — Do you know a teen interested in getting involved in the community? The Hickory Youth Council is currently recruiting new members for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Hickory Youth Council is a vibrant group of 30 high school students who represent the youth of Hickory and provide input to the Hickory City Council on youth issues. Youth Council members also learn about local government, represent the youth voice on other city boards and commissions, participate in community service projects, and hold events that build leadership skills for themselves and their peers.

“Serving on the Hickory Youth Council is a great opportunity for young people to have a direct impact on the community while learning skills that will prepare them for their future,” said Eric Schoellner, chair of the Hickory Youth Council. “I have really enjoyed serving on the Youth Council and working to improve myself and my community.”

The Youth Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. either virtually or at various city facilities between August and May.