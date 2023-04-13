HICKORY — The Hickory Youth Council will present a Teen Wellness Showcase on Friday, April 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Local teenagers are invited to attend the event to learn about mental health and wellness resources available to teens in the community, hear music from teen bands, and connect with local organizations under The Sails on the Square. Music at the showcase is sponsored by Hickory Music Factory.

The Hickory Youth Council is a vibrant group of 30 high school students who represent the youth of Hickory and provide input to the Hickory City Council on youth issues. Youth Council members also learn about local government, represent the youth voice on other city boards and commissions, participate in community service projects, and hold events that build leadership skills for themselves and their peers.

For more information about the upcoming Teen Wellness Showcase or the Hickory Youth Council, contact Hickory Youth Council Adviser Dave Leonetti at 828-261-2227 or dleonetti@hickorync.gov.