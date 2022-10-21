Hickory youth awarded rank of Eagle Scout

HICKORY — Henry Nichols was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Hickory.

Henry is a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Troop 250. Participating in the ceremony were Scoutmaster Kim McClamrock, Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Roberts, David Dietrich, Joe Sherrill and Katherine Mull.

For his Eagle project, Henry built and installed learning kiosks at Grandview Middle School. He recognized and thanked his mentors Kim McClamrock, Bill Roberts and Vince Johnson Sr. for their support throughout his scouting journey.

Henry began Cub Scouts at First Presbyterian Church’s Pack 231 then crossed over to Boy Scouts at St. Luke’s Troop 250. He earned his Arrow of Light, served as senior patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and troop bugler.

Henry is a senior at Hickory High School and active member at First Presbyterian Church. He hopes to attend North Carolina State University and study turfgrass science. Henry is the son of Keith and Rhonda Nichols.