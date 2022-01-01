Hickory Young Professionals hopes to continue growing and building connections

Hickory Young Professionals (HYP) just underwent a new rebrand in the hope of spreading the word that the organization is not just a place for young professionals in Hickory, or Catawba County, but for the entirety of the Hickory MSA (Metro Statistical Area) — which includes Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
As the chair for HYP, I have seen multiple logos and was excited that the council wanted to take on the creation of a new logo as it aimed to teach the community more about what HYP is and aims to be in the future.
The focus of the rebrand centered around HYP being the same organization, with a new look, but our goals remain to provide a place for people to network, develop and connect in the Greater Hickory Metro Area and beyond. The colors chosen were specific to organizations in our region, with a focus of continued connectivity as we all lean on each other to prosper. The team who worked on the rebrand did a wonderful job researching and developing all aspects to bring about this new logo.
HYP has a 21-40 age range that is specific to membership, which is for those young professionals looking to get more involved in the group, to help plan events, spend time meeting other like-minded young professionals wanting to find a place to connect and to be a part of creating something of value for our community members to participate in and to attend.
The events, however, are open to people of all ages and backgrounds. The intention behind this is for those involved in the membership to have an opportunity to continue to meet new people of all levels of the workforce, and to offer them a chance to have conversations with members of our community that they might not otherwise get a chance to sit down in a room with.
HYP leadership met with the Greenville Young Professionals and the Young Professionals at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to help prepare and prioritize before the revamp, and we are excited for the continued growth both within the organization and at the events we have been holding. There are also discussions on the table to begin a partnership with other young professional organizations across the region to come here to visit and to rotate around so we can grow our networks even further in North and South Carolina.
In 2021, there was an obvious want and need for an organization to help fill this space in our area, based on the numbers at our events, and the outreach we had from those looking to get involved. We are hoping to continue growing, not only for the young professionals here now, seeking to get more involved, but to help gain and retain young professionals that our current local employers are desperately seeking to help fill the jobs they have available.
HYP members have all been drawn to this area for one reason or another, and many of them not only love where we live but want to help show it off. We are blessed to have many organizations in the community working to show how much there is to do here, and to help continue paving the way to make this a place people want to relocate. To say there is a lot to do here is an understatement, so HYP looks to continue partnering with new local businesses, sponsors and mentors, with a goal of bringing intriguing professional development and networking opportunities to our area.
In 2022, our focus is to continue to grow our committees, and our leadership council, so that we can continue to elevate the scale and outreach of what we do during the year. Coffee Chats were a big hit this year, so we will be having one of those every few weeks. This is where many new faces find comfort in visiting, and is definitely a great event for someone new to the area wanting to check HYP out or to just meet people who can help them find a place to plug in.
In addition, the professional development speakers and events will continue and the times will vary, in order to accommodate schedules of all types. Facebook and Instagram are some of the best places to check for upcoming HYP events. If you are not yet on the email list, you can go to HickoryHYP.com or can email chairmanhyp@gmail.com to get on the list to be notified of upcoming events, as well.
It is such a great feeling to be surrounded by a group of driven individuals, who are working together to create something of value, all while learning from each other, helping connect each other, helping push each other to be better and growing personally and professionally, while doing it. I’ve never experienced anything like it, which is likely why I am so drawn to investing in it. Collaboration for a common goal is a beautiful thing, and I could not be prouder to be a part of what is happening with HYP here in Catawba Valley.
Cameron Bixby is the chair of Hickory Young Professionals.