Hickory Young Professionals hopes to continue growing and building connections

HYP members have all been drawn to this area for one reason or another, and many of them not only love where we live but want to help show it off. We are blessed to have many organizations in the community working to show how much there is to do here, and to help continue paving the way to make this a place people want to relocate. To say there is a lot to do here is an understatement, so HYP looks to continue partnering with new local businesses, sponsors and mentors, with a goal of bringing intriguing professional development and networking opportunities to our area.

In 2022, our focus is to continue to grow our committees, and our leadership council, so that we can continue to elevate the scale and outreach of what we do during the year. Coffee Chats were a big hit this year, so we will be having one of those every few weeks. This is where many new faces find comfort in visiting, and is definitely a great event for someone new to the area wanting to check HYP out or to just meet people who can help them find a place to plug in.