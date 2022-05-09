Hickory woman's death is being investigated

The death of a Hickory woman is being investigated, police say.

Laura Matthews, 29, was found dead in a residence located at 330 Eighth Ave. SE, in Hickory, after the Hickory Police Department responded in reference to an injured or sick person Sunday morning, a release from Hickory Police said.

No charges have been filed and a cause of death had not been determined as of Monday morning, the release said.

Investigators are continuing to investigate, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey directly at dbailey@hickorync.gov.