Hickory woman wins $155,902 lottery jackpot

Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.

Clark won more than $150,000 from her Quick Pick ticket purchased April 22 at the Murphy Express on Hickory Boulevard in Granite Falls, a news release from the state lottery says.

Clark took home $110,301 out of her $155,902 winnings after state and federal taxes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets cost $1. Drawings are held every day at 11:22 p.m. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, the release says.

In North Carolina, there are four lottery games that can be purchased through Online Play through the lottery website or the official mobile app. Cash 5 is one of them.

Each year, the lottery raises more than $900 million for education through ticket sales of games such as the Cash 5. In 2020, $9.2 million benefited Catawba County, the release says.

