Hickory woman wins $155,902 lottery jackpot

26 percent more lottery sales
See related story on A7.
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
Clark won more than $150,000 from her Quick Pick ticket purchased April 22 at the Murphy Express on Hickory Boulevard in Granite Falls, a news release from the state lottery says.
Support Local Journalism
Clark took home $110,301 out of her $155,902 winnings after state and federal taxes.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets cost $1. Drawings are held every day at 11:22 p.m. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, the release says.
In North Carolina, there are four lottery games that can be purchased through Online Play through the lottery website or the official mobile app. Cash 5 is one of them.
Each year, the lottery raises more than $900 million for education through ticket sales of games such as the Cash 5. In 2020, $9.2 million benefited Catawba County, the release says.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sarah Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.