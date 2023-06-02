Deborah is going to get her shoes.

And it is thanks to the generosity of the amazing people in and around Catawba County.

I wrote earlier this week about a Hickory woman in need of some special treatment and a special pair of shoes.

Deborah is a 62-year-old woman who lost portions of both her feet to disease. Marcia Hubbard with the Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts (VOICE) club reached out to me about Deborah. VOICE is a small organization that works primarily with veterans and the homeless. One of the group’s goals is to make sure people have shoes to wear.

As noted in the earlier column, Deborah needs foot scans, an insole toe filler and special shoes.

The cost is approximately $1,000.

As of Thursday morning, $825 has been raised with folks like former school superintendent Ric Vandett meeting the $100 challenge.

Hubbard said that total does not include a generous pledge of $500 from Ed Neill of Neill Grading.

“It is amazing to see what can happen when a caring community comes together,” Hubbard said.

Every time this job lets me bring a concern before you, the good people of this community respond in overwhelming fashion.

I am humbled by your generosity.

On behalf of Deborah, thank you.