Deborah had a big day.

She got a new pair of shoes, a pink cane and a cheeseburger — simple joys that can be out of reach for someone without a home.

Devoted readers will recall the request issued on behalf of Deborah by VOICE (Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts). Deborah is a 62-year-old woman who has lost portions of both of her feet to disease.

She needed $1,000 for scans and special shoes. Readers generously fulfilled that need, exceeding the $1,000 goal.

Last week, those efforts came to fruition.

Marcia Hubbard, the VOICE founder and president, went with Deborah to the Foot Solutions store in Hickory where she worked with Scott Garmon to get fitted for new shoes.

“She was happy the shoes had pink on them,” Hubbard said. “And immediately smiling as they were fitted on her feet with the toe filler and insoles.”

Hubbard reported that Deborah told her it had been two years since she had walked in tennis shoes. During that time, she faced health issues and bad relationships. Deborah ended up homeless and living under a bridge, Hubbard said.

Today, Deborah resides in a local shelter. Her hope, Hubbard said, is to find a place where she and her son, who is homeless in another town, can live.

But for now, Deborah has new sneakers and is on the move.

“After Deborah got her shoes she was ready to give up the walker,” Hubbard said. “We went to CVS (Pharmacy) and found a pink cane with a pink cane strap. We also purchased bandages and foot care items. We even had ice cream! I could see her self-esteem rise with hopeful plans of getting her hair done and a future dentist appointment.”

To put a cherry on top of that ice cream, Garmon donated the shoes. He also donated sneakers and insoles for VOICE’s mobile outreach program.

A working relationship blossomed.

“We decided on a partnership to work together for future clients who are amputees or need specialty shoes,” Hubbard said. “I told Deborah the good news and it would be my plan to initiate a new program for VOICE called: Deborah’s Shoes.”

Hubbard added that the donations which exceeded the cost of Deborah’s shoes will be used by VOICE to provide shoes for amputees and others with special foot needs. The money will also help pay for follow-up care for Deborah.

I continue to be amazed by this caring community. Thanks for seeing a need and providing a solution.

Deborah had a big day. And so did the people who helped her stride forward with new shoes and new possibilities.

Thanks, Marcia, for bringing us together.