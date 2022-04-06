Hickory woman to serve six to eight years for selling meth, oxycodone

A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.

Audrey Leann James, 39, of Hickory, was sentenced Tuesday in Catawba County Superior Court after pleading guilty to trafficking opioids by possession and three counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Judge Gregory Hayes also issued a $50,000 fine for James.

James was charged after an undercover agent with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement bought drugs from James three times between Oct. 20 and Nov. 7, 2020, the release said.

On Nov. 19, ALE agents executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Hickory and seized methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, cash and drug paraphernalia from James, the release said.