Hickory woman to lead Elks in Western District

HICKORY — Carole Anderson of Hickory was recently installed as District Deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for lodges in the Western District of the North Carolina State Elks Association. She will serve a one-year term.

The installation was held as thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Tampa, Florida, for the BPO Elks’ National Convention.

The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the Order donates more than $71 million in cash and $310 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations.