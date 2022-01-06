Hickory woman sentenced to 2 years for stealing $68,000 from federal program

A Hickory woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $68,000 from a federal work assistance program.

Jessica Anne Miller, 39, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2021, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years. On Thursday, she was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell to two years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina.

Miller stole from a federally funded workforce development program while working as a career coach in the youth program for a nonprofit association of local governments, the release said. A LinkedIn profile for Miller says she worked at NCWorks Career Center in Conover.

Miller was contracted to work for the nonprofit from July 2016 to November 2019, the release said. Information in the release came from court documents.

Miller trained job seekers using federal money available through the U.S. Department of Labor under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which helps job seekers get training, education and support. The act also allows some job seekers to be reimbursed for some expenses like mileage, tools of their trade and some other fees.

