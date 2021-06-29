 Skip to main content
Hickory woman dies in Caldwell County crash
  Updated
A Hickory woman died following a motor vehicle crash in the Sawmills community.

Ashton Elizabeth Stafford failed to yield as she turned on her motorcycle from Waterworks Road to Dry Ponds Road and was struck by another vehicle, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Stafford died at Valdese Hospital. Stafford's age was not provided. 

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. Monday. No charges are expected in the crash.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

