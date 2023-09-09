A Hickory woman died on Friday when her car collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County.

The wreck occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Master Trooper Christopher Casey with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release. The crash took place on U.S. Highway 64 near Church Road.

Casey said that’s where a 2008 Honda Civic crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with 2018 GMC Sierra truck. The Civic overturned into a utility pole.

The driver of the Civic, Barbara Ruppard Causey, 76, of Hickory, died at the scene, Casey said.

The driver of the Sierra, Robert Lewis Phelps, 42, of Granite Falls, was not injured. A child in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said.

No charges will be filed in this case, Casey said.

All passengers were restrained by seatbelts. During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for approximately three hours, Casey said.