HICKORY — The city of Hickory will be cutting off power to the traffic lights at the intersection of Second Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW starting Monday.

The signals will be turned off so workers can replace the mast arms for the traffic signals, according to a release from the city.

The work will involve at least some lane closures and travelers are encouraged to avoid the area while work is ongoing. The work is expected to take about a week, according to the release.