Hickory veteran runs clothing drive for vets
Hickory veteran runs clothing drive for vets

11XX21-hdr-news-clothingdrive-p1

Veteran Tommy Todd, left, confers with former Hickory Public Schools superintendent and fellow veteran Ric Vandett on a clothing drive Todd is running for needy vets. 

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

HICKORY — Marine veteran and Hickory resident Tommy Todd is organizing a clothing drive for needy veterans and their families throughout November.

Todd is asking for donations of clothing items and shoes that are suitable for men, women, boys and girls of all ages.

Those interested in donating can drop off the items at boxes in the following locations in Hickory:

  • The Cognitive Connection, 929 15th St., NE
  • Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 Second Street Place SE
  • St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW
  • Exodus Homes, 610 Fourth St. SW

For more information on the drive, email coatsforveterans@gmail.com or call 828-351-5876.

 

