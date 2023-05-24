HICKORY — Starting Monday, June 5, the Hickory Twirlers Square Dance Club is offering a series of 12 lessons. The first lesson is free, then $44 for the remaining classes, ending Aug. 28.

Participants will meet each Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the youth building of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory.

No partner is needed. All ages are welcome. The Hickory Twirlers have had members ages 7 to 77. There’s no dress code but do wear comfortable shoes. The club also recommends bringing your own water.

Teacher Ron Kapnick has more than 30 years of experience as a caller, and he will have you dancing in no time. Once you’ve completed the 12 lessons, you will be able to dance with any mainstream square dance group in the United States.

For more information, call Barbara Appling at 703-307-3307 or find the group on Facebook at “Hickory Twirlers Square Dancing.”