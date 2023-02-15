The parent company of WHKY-TV announced plans to sell the television station to a Louisiana-based ministry led by evangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

The company expects the sale between Long Communications LLC and the Family Worship Center Church will close some time in the second quarter, according to a post on the station’s website Wednesday.

The new owners plan to use a new call sign for the TV station, but “any changes in operations and programming of the TV station will be announced at a later date,” according to the post.

Long Communications intends to keep all the current employees and to continue running the radio station under the WHKY call sign while also producing online content, the post said.

Station Manager Jeff Long declined to comment more on the deal Wednesday, but indicated he would be willing to say more next week.

WHKY was founded as a radio station in 1940 by Jeff Long’s grandfather Ed Long. The Long family later expanded their operations to include the TV station.

WHKY-TV, which is the oldest independently-owned TV station in North Carolina, marked its 55th anniversary on Tuesday.

Family Worship Center Church is the home of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is adjacent to the campus of the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College, according to Google maps.