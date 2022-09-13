Hickory to sell mulch and leaf compost

HICKORY — Just in time for fall, the city of Hickory will soon begin its sales of mulch and leaf compost.

Mulch and leaf compost will be available beginning Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17.

The city of Hickory’s yard waste facility hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning this Friday, Sept. 16. The facility is located on Cloninger Mill Road, which is off N.C. 127, near the bridge that crosses Lake Hickory and links to Alexander County. The hours will remain the same until all mulch and compost is gone.

The mulch and leaf compost are made from yard waste collected by Solid Waste crews throughout the year. The mulch and leaf compost are composed of tree limbs, Christmas trees, and leaves that are ground into useable material for your landscape.

All available mulch is double ground and will be $50 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load). Leaf compost will be $25 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load).

For more information, call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.