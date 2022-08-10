Hickory to remove toys, vases, wilted flowers from graves in city cemeteries

The city of Hickory plans to remove items from its cemeteries that are deemed undesirable or unsightly in an effort to improve appearances.

The four cemeteries the city maintains — Oakwood, Fairview, Ridgeview and Southside — will be cleaned up the week of Sept. 12-16, a news release from the city said.

City maintenance crews will remove old flower arrangements and items considered unsightly. That list will include items such as toys, trinkets, vases and jars from gravesites, the release said.

“A cemetery is a special place for many people, serving as the final resting place for loved ones. While flower arrangements are a popular way to honor family and friends who have passed, those items can become weathered and worn,” the release said.

The city is encouraging families that want to keep certain items to remove the items from the grave before the cleanup. Items out of compliance will be thrown away, the release said.

New flowers that follow city rules can be placed at gravesites starting Sept. 17, the release said.

Except during holiday seasons, the city only allows flowers in vases that are connected to the monuments or are attached to the top of the monument, according to city code.

A laundry list of items is not allowed on monuments, according to the city code. The list includes paper, trash, dead or wilted flowers, plants, vases not attached to monuments, ornaments, glassware, music boxes, balloons, lights, wind chimes, stuffed animals and any similar items.

Those items will be removed during the city cleanup, the release said. There is no set schedule for when each cemetery will be cleaned.

For more information about the cemetery cleanup, call the City of Hickory Parks & Public Properties Division’s cemetery office at 828-323-7561.