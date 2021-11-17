 Skip to main content
Hickory to hold Christmas parade, tree lighting on Friday
Anthony Miller with the City of Hickory Public Works Department adjusts a Christmas bow on a lamp along Second Street NW last week. The city will hold its traditional Christmas parade and tree lighting downtown on Friday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Hickory’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting will return to downtown Hickory on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic led the city to cancel the event last year.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Fifteen minutes prior, the Fallen Heroes Ministry will stage a short march as a tribute to North Carolinians who died in military service.

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier of the Exodus ministry will serve as grand marshal of the parade.

A group of community leaders serving as judges will award parade entries for themes like Most Christmas Spirit and Best of Show.

At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will light the tree on Union Square.

Santa Claus will leave following the lighting but children will have the opportunity to get pictures with the Snow Sisters of Once Upon a Time Entertainment at the Studio. They will also be able to write and mail their letters to Santa at the table set up by the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

The Hickory Music Factory will play Christmas music until 8:30 that night.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Parade Route

The parade begins at the intersection of Fourth Street NW/First Avenue NW and proceeds down First Avenue in the direction of City Hall.

It then turns right onto N. Center Street, then right onto Main Avenue NW headed west toward Union Square.

The parade moves through Union Square and comes to an end at the western side of the square.

