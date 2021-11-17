Hickory to hold Christmas parade, tree lighting on Friday

Hickory’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting will return to downtown Hickory on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic led the city to cancel the event last year.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Fifteen minutes prior, the Fallen Heroes Ministry will stage a short march as a tribute to North Carolinians who died in military service.

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier of the Exodus ministry will serve as grand marshal of the parade.

A group of community leaders serving as judges will award parade entries for themes like Most Christmas Spirit and Best of Show.

At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will light the tree on Union Square.

Santa Claus will leave following the lighting but children will have the opportunity to get pictures with the Snow Sisters of Once Upon a Time Entertainment at the Studio. They will also be able to write and mail their letters to Santa at the table set up by the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

The Hickory Music Factory will play Christmas music until 8:30 that night.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

