Hickory to close some parks ahead of winter weather

The city of Hickory will be closing some parks in advance of the winter storm expected to move into the area tonight and early Sunday, the city announced on Saturday.

The following parks will be closed starting at 7 tonight: Henry Fork River Park, Neill Clark Recreation Park, Rotary-Geitner Park and Kiwanis Park. These parks will not reopen until crews have a chance to clear them; other parks will operate on their regular schedules.

In addition, the city is closing the Highland Recreation Center on Sunday.

The city previously announced that all its recreation centers, along with other government offices, will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

