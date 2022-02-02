 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory to add City Walk crosswalks today; work to create delays throughout the day
HICKORY

Travelers in and near downtown Hickory can expect some delays today as workers put in crosswalks along the length of the City Walk.

The workers will start at the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street NW and end at the intersection of Main Avenue and Fifth Avenue NE, the city announced Tuesday.

Each intersection is expected to be closed for about an hour. The city anticipates completing the work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

