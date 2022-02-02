Hickory to add City Walk crosswalks today; work to create delays throughout the day

Travelers in and near downtown Hickory can expect some delays today as workers put in crosswalks along the length of the City Walk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The workers will start at the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street NW and end at the intersection of Main Avenue and Fifth Avenue NE, the city announced Tuesday.

Each intersection is expected to be closed for about an hour. The city anticipates completing the work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.