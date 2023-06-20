The ability to have a calm, comforting voice in the midst of a crisis is an essential skill for a telecommunicator.

Summer Andrews knows that well.

Andrews, 47, has been a telecommunicator for nearly 20 years. Her career started at the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana. She worked at that department for 11 years. She said Baton Rouge had around 1,500 officers. That’s more than 10 times the size of the Hickory Police Department.

Andrews is the telecommunications supervisor for Hickory police. She has worked in Hickory for eight years. The Hickory Police Department has 15 telecom positions slotted. Andrews said 10 of the positions are filled. Three additional people are currently in training, she said.

In 2022, the Hickory Police Department’s communications center took more than 15,000 emergency calls, averaging out to 41 calls per day. The center also answered an average of 315 non-emergency calls each day, totaling more than 115,000.

Andrews is originally from Livingston, Louisiana. She said she moved to North Carolina for the mountains. She eventually settled in Hickory because it was close to some of her friends, she said.

Andrews discussed her most memorable calls and other details of her career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What is telecommunications?

We answer 911 calls and administrative calls from citizens of the city that we work in. We dispatch the officers to calls that citizens need help with. We take information from officers when they stop a vehicle, a traffic stop. We run driver’s license histories, checks, vehicle checks and anything else the officers need from us. We also enter warrants, subpoenas and stolen items into the database.

Most memorable call

In Baton Rouge, we had this taxi driver who called us all the time. He would finish his route and he would go home and drink, then he would call us. He just liked to talk. So, we would just sit on the phone with him, let him talk, let him say whatever he was going say, and then he’d hang up and we wouldn’t hear from him for a few days. Then the same thing, he would get home after a shift and get to drinking again, and then he’d call. I think he just wanted to talk to people. He ended up moving to Oklahoma and he would still call us.

He would talk about anything, politics, the people he drove that day, just anything.

Most stressful call

One of the motorcycle officers, in Baton Rouge, was involved in a wreck on duty. His partner called on the phone because they couldn’t get out on the radio. I answered the phone. It was a bad wreck. The officer did not survive. That was probably the most stressful call that I’ve taken.

I didn’t know the officer. Baton Rouge was so big that we didn’t interact with the officers like we do here in Hickory. We didn’t really know any of them there.

During stressful calls, your training kicks in and it’s not emotional at the time. You just go through the information that you need.

This job can weigh heavy at times. But for the most part, we’re just to remember that it’s not our situation. We’re just here to help them. Being able to provide help is what makes us want to do this job.

Best advice received

My original trainer at Baton Rouge told me, “We are the lifeline.” Anything that anybody needs help with, that’s what we’re here to do. I like to help people and that just sticks with me. During my first busy shift when I was still in training, another telecommunicator was trying to step in and take over my radio because it was the first time I’d ever had a busy shift. My trainer said, “No, this is hers. Let her do it.” The best way to learn is by doing.

Another piece of advice that is important to me is when I told my family, friends and coworkers in Baton Rouge that I wanted to move to the mountains, everyone was supportive and told me to follow my dreams.

Hickory vs. Baton Rouge

The biggest difference would be that in Baton Rouge, the communications center is split up with call takers and dispatchers. When you are answering phones from citizens, you did not have to dispatch the officers. It wasn’t as much of a multitasking job as it is here.

I like it here better because it is smaller and it is more family oriented. We have relationships with the officers. We see them every day and during holidays we sit down and eat together. Sometimes on Sundays they come in and we would just have Sunday dinner together. The relationship with everybody at the department is better than at Baton Rouge. It was so big there that you didn’t know anybody.