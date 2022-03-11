Hickory Tavern Chapter DAR honors students

NEWTON — Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, honored area students during its March 8 meeting in Newton.

DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through education and community service.

Tuesday's meeting honored local middle school and high school students who have demonstrated to their teachers and peers dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Grayson Mitchell Creekmore, a senior at Newton-Conover High School, was honored with the DAR Good Citizenship Award.

Grayson’s essay, “American Heritage and our Responsibility for Preserving It,” was reflective of the world we live in today. His award was presented by Teresa Biggs, DAR American Good Citizen Chair.

Lynn Sampson, Chair American History, presented official recognition to Jackson Dentel, an eighth-grader at Jacobs Fork Middle School, for winning the local chapter essay award and the DAR District II American History Essay Award. His essay topic was “Impact of the Loss of a Brother in the First World War."