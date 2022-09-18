 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Tavern Chapter, DAR, honors members

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and honored longtime members’ dedication and service.

Chapter Regent, Ann Jurney, presented Bonnie Everhart with a certificate for 50 years of DAR membership and a framed copyright print of the original Hickory Tavern by Catawba County artist Tommy Stine.

Andrea Benfield was honored for 57 years of DAR membership and was also presented a framed copyright print of the original Hickory Tavern by Catawba County artist Tommy Stine.

Lynn Murphy was honored for 22 years of service to Hickory Tavern Chapter as chapter treasurer and was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a floral bouquet.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert