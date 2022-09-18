Hickory Tavern Chapter, DAR, honors members

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and honored longtime members’ dedication and service.

Chapter Regent, Ann Jurney, presented Bonnie Everhart with a certificate for 50 years of DAR membership and a framed copyright print of the original Hickory Tavern by Catawba County artist Tommy Stine.

Andrea Benfield was honored for 57 years of DAR membership and was also presented a framed copyright print of the original Hickory Tavern by Catawba County artist Tommy Stine.

Lynn Murphy was honored for 22 years of service to Hickory Tavern Chapter as chapter treasurer and was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a floral bouquet.