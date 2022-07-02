Hickory Tavern Chapter, DAR, honors area cadets

NEWTON — At its May meeting the Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the Bronze Medal to cadets at four high schools.

The Bronze Medal is presented to the high school senior or junior who has demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in ROTC. They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.

Bandys High School recipient is Army Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Franco, senior, the son of Daniel and Kathy Franco. He has been a member of the JROTC drill team, commander of armed Platoon & Exhibition and the armed color guard. He has also been a member of Beta Club and Science Olympiad. He volunteers with Purple Hearts Homes and Hearts and Hope. He is interested in engineering and plans to attend UNC Charlotte.

Bunker Hill High School recipient is Navy Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ty Wilkie, a junior, the son of Jennifer Stinemire and Aaron Wilkie. He is a member of the marching band and weight training group. He volunteers with his church as a Sunday school teacher, assists with roadside clean-up and is a reading buddy to elementary school children.

Maiden High School recipient is Air Force Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Hentschel, junior, the daughter of Christina Jones and Tyler Hentschel. She is a member of the JROTC Varsity Marksmanship Team and Drill Team, the Beta Club and National Honors Society. She volunteers at Conover Nursing and Rehab, with Adopt-A-Highway, and with the Sheriff’s Department as a Cadet.

Newton-Conover recipient is Navy Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Arely Estrella-Alonso, senior, daughter of Juan Estrella and Rosaura Alonso. She is the marksmanship captain with her unit and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. She volunteers with Safe Harbor Resource Warehouse and with Sunday school at her church.

DAR is a nonprofit non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, historical preservation, and securing America’s future through education and community service. Membership is through proven lineal decent from a patriot who helped secure liberty during the American Revolution. For more information see DAR.com .