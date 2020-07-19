Hickory Sunrise Rotary has year-end celebration

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the county, Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club’s year-end celebration and installation of incoming officers was a little less formal this year.
Member’s gathered around Rotarian Nancy Toy’s pool, while maintaining social distancing.
During the event, the club presented its annual check to fund scholarships at Catawba Valley Community College.
These scholarships are awarded to deserving students who otherwise would not be able to afford to attend college.
Club Treasurer Glenn Roseman presented the check to fellow members Roger Irvin, chief human resources, diversity and inclusion officer, and Steve Hunt, chief of staff-safety, security and health/multicultural affairs at CVCC.
Ric Vandett, outgoing president, presented the Rotarian of the Year award to Wayne Honeycutt, sergeant-at-arms, before receiving the prestigious Paul Harris Plus 1 pin from Bob Rinehart, secretary.
The pin is awarded in recognition of more than $2,000 in donations to the Rotary Foundation. Vandett then handed over his duties for the coming year to incoming President Roger Irvin.
