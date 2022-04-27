 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory sues contractor, other companies over arch collapse; city alleges negligence

Hickory is suing contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co., subcontractor Dane Construction and arch builder Western Wood Structures over the February collapse of the City Walk arches. The city alleges that negligence and contractual breaches by the company led to the failure of the structure.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

The city of Hickory is suing contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. and two other companies, alleging negligence and various contractual breaches in light of the collapse of the $750,000 City Walk arches.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, names Mooresville-based subcontractor Dane Construction and Oregon-based arch manufacturer Western Wood Structures. The suit specified damages of more than $25,000.

Neill Grading brought in Dane as a subcontractor to design, build and install the arches while Dane brought in Western Wood to handle the design and construction.

The city argues the arch collapse “could not and would not have occurred in the absence of negligence by one or more of the defendants.”

The arches fell on Feb. 18, a little more than six months after the full, 40-ton structure was installed and two months after the city held a celebration christening the arches. The collapse damaged part of the Rudy Wright Pedestrian Bridge, which the arches were installed above, as well as the adjacent Main Avenue bridge.

City leaders touted the arches as a major focal point for the new City Walk. Neill Grading was awarded a $14.3 million contract to build the City Walk.

The Charlotte-based law firm Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak is representing the city in the suit.

The Record will have more details on the lawsuit online Thursday and in the Friday print edition.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

