Hickory straw blower caught fire Friday morning
- Robert Reed
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect was apprehended at a Claremont residence after a car chase involving the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: 12-year-old shooting victim in stable condition; police say shooter identified but no arrests made in case
A 12-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in Hickory. The 12-year-old’s condition was updated Thursday by Hickor…
5 pedestrians injured in when man loses control of truck at Newton flea market; 83-year-old from Conover charged
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-yea…
Challenger: I'm not trying to ban books but these are not appropriate; review will extend into next school year
Three people spoke about the 24 book challenges facing Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.
Three people were struck by a vehicle and injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday morning.
Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.
Avast ye! I’m going to talk about a pirate. I’ve never written about one before. The subject hasn’t been one that charmed me ... until now.
A Hickory man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges on Wednesday.
A filter manufacturer that pledged to build a new Hickory plant and hire 73 people is close to fulfilling that promise.
A 20-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after deputies responded to an overdose call.