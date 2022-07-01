 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CITY OF HICKORY

Hickory straw blower caught fire Friday morning

A city of Hickory straw blower caught fire Friday morning as workers were spreading straw along a fence on 21st Street Northwest. Hickory Fire Inspector Thomas Raper said the fire was accidental. No one was injured.

