Hickory Soup Kitchen to host massive Thanksgiving meal

The Hickory Soup Kitchen is poised to host what is likely the largest Thanksgiving feast in the county.

Austin Pearce, executive director of the soup kitchen, said the meal will include 450 pounds of turkey and three bushels of green beans.

While Pearce said they have enough volunteers for the meal, he said everyone is invited to come share in the meal.

Among the volunteers helping this year are Stefanie Hoover, 47, and David Blodgett, 57, both longtime helpers at the soup kitchen.

Hoover said the volunteers will have a busy week — coming in Wednesday to prepare the meal, serving it on Thanksgiving and then fixing up bag lunches the day after Thanksgiving.

She described the experience of volunteering as a joyful time.

“The holidays can be stressful and for me it brings a lightheartedness to what we do,” Hoover said. “It shows that we can remove ourselves from our day-to-day and be able to participate with others and to provide something that is so appreciated to the community through the food service.”

Blodgett, who has cerebral palsy, said volunteering at the soup kitchen “gives me something to do with my disability” and that he enjoys being around the people.

“Basically my family, they’re down in Charlotte and so I consider this family,” Blodgett said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

