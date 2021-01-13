Hickory Soup Kitchen plans spaghetti dinner

The Hickory Soup Kitchen is gearing up for their annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, a tradition since 1994.

This year's fundraiser will take place on Jan. 29 from 4-7 p.m. The spaghetti dinner will be cooked and served by the Hickory Soup Kitchen's board of directors at 110 Second St. Place SE in Hickory.

Dinner includes hearty portions of spaghetti, salad, and a dessert. Tickets are $10 per person, and can be purchased at the Hickory Soup Kitchen or online at Eventbrite.

The event is drive thru/curbside pickup only. The Hickory Police Department will help coordinate traffic flow. All of the proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit the soup kitchen.

"The funds we receive from the spaghetti supper make a huge difference on the quality and quantity of food we are able to serve our guests throughout the year," said Austin Pearce, executive director. "Without the support of this event the soup kitchen would not be able to offer the life-essential services our guests depend on. We are so proud of this community and all it does to serve the most vulnerable who live here."

The Hickory Soup Kitchen strives to provide nutritional meals to those in need, and serves more than 75,000 plates of food each year. This is accomplished by staff, volunteers, donations and through the success of events like the annual spaghetti dinner.