HICKORY — The Hickory Soup Kitchen will again this year smoke Thanksgiving turkeys and offer them for sale to the public.

Smoked turkeys, each weighing 16 to 18 pounds, can be pre-ordered and picked up on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hickory Soup Kitchen. Cost is $50.

For every turkey purchased, one will be donated to a family in the community.

To order, call Austin at 828-638-0671.