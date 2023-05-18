The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
Owner Brian Rogers said he closed the restaurant on April 29 because he wants to open a different business at the location. Rogers declined to say Thursday what the new business would be but said he would be willing to share more in a few weeks.
The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar signs have been removed from the building on U.S. Highway 70 SE. Boxes and wall décor could be seen stacked on the bar top and tables on Thursday.
The restaurant, part of a chain of seafood restaurants based primarily in the Southeast, opened in late 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sarah Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.