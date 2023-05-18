The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.

Owner Brian Rogers said he closed the restaurant on April 29 because he wants to open a different business at the location. Rogers declined to say Thursday what the new business would be but said he would be willing to share more in a few weeks.

The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar signs have been removed from the building on U.S. Highway 70 SE. Boxes and wall décor could be seen stacked on the bar top and tables on Thursday.