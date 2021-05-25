Hickory schools invite families to 'come home'

The team at Hickory Public Schools isn’t waiting until school is out for the summer. The school district is already immersed in a campaign to capture the attention of families, reminding everyone that the fall semester begins for students Aug. 23.

Over the past year, with the cloud of COVID-19 limiting in-person learning, the district has shifted the sails to a positive direction, navigating forward. The HPS teachers, staff and administrators are steering toward an exciting return to school.

“Granted, we are just wrapping up the 2020-2021 school year with our last day and graduation ceremonies scheduled for this Friday, May 28, and our HPS Summer Learning Program is starting soon; but I’ve heard teachers, staff, and even students share their enthusiasm for the return to normal for the new school year,” said Beverly Snowden, HPS director of communications.

“For now, the forecast is very optimistic and we will continue to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. Everyone looks forward to in-person classes, five days each week with the return of their favorite, fall school traditions. Nothing is set in stone as yet, but this is our hope and prayer,” said Snowden.