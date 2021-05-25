Hickory schools invite families to 'come home'

The team at Hickory Public Schools isn’t waiting until school is out for the summer. The school district is already immersed in a campaign to capture the attention of families, reminding everyone that the fall semester begins for students Aug. 23.
Over the past year, with the cloud of COVID-19 limiting in-person learning, the district has shifted the sails to a positive direction, navigating forward. The HPS teachers, staff and administrators are steering toward an exciting return to school.
“Granted, we are just wrapping up the 2020-2021 school year with our last day and graduation ceremonies scheduled for this Friday, May 28, and our HPS Summer Learning Program is starting soon; but I’ve heard teachers, staff, and even students share their enthusiasm for the return to normal for the new school year,” said Beverly Snowden, HPS director of communications.
“For now, the forecast is very optimistic and we will continue to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. Everyone looks forward to in-person classes, five days each week with the return of their favorite, fall school traditions. Nothing is set in stone as yet, but this is our hope and prayer,” said Snowden.
More than 4,000 postcards were mailed last week to the families of students; and posters are currently placed at all nine schools, the administrative office — in addition to placement with partnering businesses, churches, and area organizations.
The postcards and posters, as well as upcoming video and print testimonies from teachers, students, families and alumni — all promote the same theme: “Come Home to Hickory Public Schools.”
And there’s good reason to come home to Hickory Public Schools, Snowden said. School districts typically share a similar, but worthy promotional thread — serving as a triple-threat in academics, arts and athletics. “But at HPS, we are so much more,” said Snowden.
“HPS offers significant academy courses with certification and college credit at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (including health care/nursing aide training and emergency services technology — both with clinicals, culinary, graphic design, arts programs, drone technology and more) complemented with outstanding Career Technology Education (CTE) courses also offered at Hickory High and the two middle schools.
“Additionally, at Hickory High, the Advanced Placement (AP) instructors have already posted online their summer challenges/assignments for students from decoding William Shakepeare’s “Macbeth” and rigorous calculus functions to researching the beginnings of modern science in psychology and extensive investigation with critical response to the ‘New Coke’ debacle of 1985. Learning never stops,” said Snowden.
“The HPS Dual Language Immersion Program in the elementary level is expanding every year, while the development of literacy, math and STEM applications are integrated through daily lessons. The performing and visual arts programs offered through every grade level set the pace for creative inspirations while the district boasts the only public middle/high school orchestra program in the county.
“The athletic programs continue to strengthen with the attraction of traditional sports enhanced with the appeal of swimming and lacrosse,” said Snowden. “We will soon offer a ‘state of the art’ football field at Hickory High that has stirred excitement among athletes and community supporters.
“Our educators and support teams are exceptional — as they provide personalized learning with excellent customer service. Who are the customers? Our students, of course! They deserve the very best service — from pre-kindergarten through graduation from high school,” said Snowden.
“In today’s school settings, we must provide one-to-world technology to provide the best opportunities for classroom instruction and beyond. Tech training for faculty and daily lesson integration is heightened revealing student ‘know-how,’ preparing them for the real world — in real-time.”
Snowden said one of her favorite things about the school district is the diversity of its students.
“With approximately 60% of our enrollment representing minority students and more than 30 different languages spoken in their homes — we truly represent a global school system.”
For parents of rising pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, registration is already happening at HPS with registration links available on the home page: www.hickoryschools.net. For all other grades, if returning students or new students have not registered, the students and their families should contact the schools immediately to register.
Beverly E. Snowden is director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.