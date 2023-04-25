HICKORY — On April 19, the Hickory Rotary Club recognized four outstanding students from Hickory Public Schools as “Students of Distinction.” Samuel Isenhour and Rebecca Kerzner were selected to represent Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School, while Colby Fields and Jenny Nguyen were chosen to represent Hickory High School.

The Rotary Club's "service above self" mission is reflected in the selection of these students, who have demonstrated a commitment to volunteering and serving their community. Each of these students stands out as someone who has positively impacted the world around them.

The students were chosen by their schools for their exceptional character and dedication to making the community a better place. They have shown a willingness to go above and beyond in their academic pursuits and extracurricular activities. They have consistently demonstrated leadership skills that set them apart from their peers.

The Rotary Club's recognition of these students serves as a reminder of the importance of community service and the positive impact it can have on individuals and society as a whole.