Work on Hickory’s Riverwalk continues as the city of Hickory anticipates completion of the walkway this summer.

Workers have placed the frame and decking for the over-the-water portion of the project. The on-land part of the walkway is finished.

Riverwalk is part of the system of pedestrian and biking trails being built throughout the city.

The already-completed City Walk in downtown Hickory is part of the system. So are three other walkways that will run, respectively, through the Ridgeview community, in the Old Lenoir Road area and across U.S. 321 via pedestrian bridge past L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

The individual trails are funded through the $40 million bond referendum voters approved in 2014 along with grant funds the city has secured since then.

Work on Riverwalk began three years ago. The city awarded two separate contracts for the on-land and over-the-water parts of the walkway, which combined for a total cost of $13.1 million.