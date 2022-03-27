 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Hickory Rings!' to present spring concerts in area

"Hickory Rings!" will present its annual spring concerts at area churches.

HICKORY — “Hickory Rings!” will hold its 10th annual spring concerts on Tuesday, April 5, at First United Methodist Church in Newton and Thursday, April 7, at Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory.

Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Donations will be appreciated for the purchase of new music and bells/chimes. These performances will include music of Moklebust, Krug, Childers, Sherman, Compton, Roundtree and Cota. The group has just purchased the seventh octave of chimes, and says concert goers will enjoy an incredibly larger and deeper sound. 

Members of “Hickory Rings!” include Nathan Brickman, Deb Byrd, Doug Frei, Joan Glover, James Knuckles, Angie Treadway, Sheila Zink, Danielle McKenney, Karen Young, Jimmy Rogers, Janet Jones, Stephanie Alms, Susan Morgan and Patsy Riddle. Suzanne Williams is joining on the flute. Mike Watson is the director.

“Hickory Rings!” was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new hand bell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell and Lincoln counties.

Membership for “Hickory Rings!” is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@gmail.com.

