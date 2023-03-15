HICKORY — “Hickory Rings!” will present its 11th annual spring concerts on Tuesday, March 28, at Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory and Thursday, March 30, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover.

Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Donations will be appreciated for the purchase of new music, bells/chimes and equipment. The listeners will enjoy the larger and deeper sound of the seventh octave of chimes.

The concerts will include “Invocation” by Michael Joy, “The Passion Prophecy” by Cathy Moklebust, “Amazing Grace” arranged by Mike Watson, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” arranged by Michael Helman, “Savior Like a Shepherd Lead Us” arranged by Linda Lamb, “Softly and Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling” arranged by Cathy Moklebust, “Common Thread” by Sandra Eithun, a new piece, “Fantasia Misterioso” by Cathy Moklebust including percussion and a solo handbell piece “Via Dolorosa” arranged by Emily Li and performed by Stephanie Alm.

Members of “Hickory Rings!” include Nathan Brickman, William Turk, Doug Frei, Angie Treadway, Joan Glover, Stephanie Alm, Sheila Zink, Sharon Abernethy, Russ Perkins, Barbara Bell, Deb Byrd, Karen Young, Kathy Evans, Susan Morgan, Alisse Waters, Beverly Bell, Robin Smith, Jimmy Rogers, Noelle Bernesser, Gina Shell, Sharyn Guthrie, and Carla Burns. Mike Watson is the director.

“Hickory Rings!” was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new hand bell repertoire. The group includes 22 ringers from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell and Lincoln counties.

Membership for “Hickory Rings!” is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@gmail.com.