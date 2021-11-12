 Skip to main content
Hickory Rings! to present fall/Christmas concerts
rings

Hickory Rings! will present its ninth annual fall/Christmas concerts on Tuesday and Thursday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Hickory Rings! will present its ninth annual fall/Christmas concerts on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Taylorsville and Thursday, Nov. 18, at First Baptist Church in Hickory.

Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Donations will be appreciated for the purchase of new music and the seventh octave of chimes. These performances will include music of Moklebust, McChesney, Dobrinski, Krug, and Hentz.

Members of Hickory Rings! include Nathan Brickman, Deb Byrd, Doug Frei, Joan Glover, James Knuckles, Angie Treadway, Sheila Zink, Tammy Allen, Danielle McKenney, Karen Young, Brent Talley, Sarah Lynch and Amalie Hinson. Mike Watson is the director.

Hickory Rings! was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local handbell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new handbell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.

Membership for Hickory Rings! is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@gmail.com.

