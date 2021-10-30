Hickory Riding Club donates $12,600 to Carolina Caring

HICKORY — Carolina Caring has received a $12,600 donation from the Hickory Riding Club. The money was raised during its 28th annual Bronson Run, which commemorates a former club member who was served by Carolina Caring. Through the years, the club has raised more than $100,000 for the organization’s charitable foundation.

More than 100 riders participated in this year’s Bronson Run, which was held on Sept. 25. Their donation helps ensure hospice patients and their families have access to care and services that are not covered by other means. The event organizers are proud to support Carolina Caring’s mission to serve anyone in need of hospice care, regardless of financial status.

“We’re so pleased to give our biggest contribution yet,” says Rick Hubert, Hickory Riding Club president. “We started the Bronson Run nearly 28 years ago with just $300 dollars in proceeds. The event has since grown into an annual tradition of raising funds for patients across western North Carolina who need hospice care."