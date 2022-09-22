 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hickory rezones Catawba Valley Blvd. property for housing; rezoning allows for 542 homes

  • 0
092322-hdr-news-council-p1

Reid Owen, left, and Andrew Grant respond to questions about a new housing development off Catawba Valley Boulevard SE at Tuesday's Hickory City Council meeting. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

The Hickory City Council approved a rezoning Tuesday that could pave the way for more than 500 new homes on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE across from Grandview Middle School.

Meritage Homes, an Arizona-based company with other projects in North Carolina, sought the rezoning from low-density residential to medium-density residential for 135 acres of property.

With the rezoning approved, up to 542 new homes could be built on the site, double what was previously allowed under the low-density residential category.

Andrew Grant, an engineer and land planner associated with the project, said plans have not been finalized but the community would likely include fewer homes than the maximum number permitted.

Meritage Homes representative Reid Owen said it was difficult to predict how much the homes would sell for but his current estimate is around $300,000. He expects the homes will range in size from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet.

People are also reading…

While no one spoke in opposition to the project at the meeting, Planning Director Brian Frazier said some nearby residents had raised concerns about storm water and traffic at the Hickory Regional Planning Commission.

Grant said he spoke with a few residents about preserving their privacy and that he believed the existing buffers in the area would be sufficient to address that concern.

He added the developers would have to work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation on a traffic impact analysis.

The vote to approve the rezoning was 6-1. Councilman David Williams opposed the rezoning while Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Tony Wood, Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, Councilman Danny Seaver, Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilwoman Jill Patton all voted in favor.

Williams’ vote was based on concerns raised to him by Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. Williams said the church was worried about the proximity and buffering around the new houses.

Meritage's Owen conceded: “It could be close.”

Grant said that while it was too early to make any commitments, the developers are willing to speak with church leaders. “We want to be good neighbors and part of this community as well, so absolutely willing to have conversations with them as we progress.”

The rezoned property is part of Hickory’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, land outside the city’s limits where the city exercises zoning authority.

“As such, the applicant could either apply for annexation now or wait to gauge the market such as looking at the cost of building materials, mortgage interest rates, etc,” Frazier said. “They must annex prior to being connected to (Hickory utilities) and prior to the issuance of any certificates of occupancy.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert