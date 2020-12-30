Hickory restaurants, bars feel financial pain of pandemic on NY Eve

The day before New Year’s Eve, the reservation book for WOOD restaurant and Bootleggers Whiskey Bar & Grill was blank.
Even though the restaurant has a high number of walk-in customers, Matthew Miller said they would usually expect to have a handful of reservations by that time.
“I just don’t think people are making plans,” Miller said.
Miller said he usually hopes to have a crowd out on New Year’s Eve but he expects this year will be different.
“We’re still doing some dinner specials in the dining room, doing less than we would otherwise do because people aren’t coming out as much,” Miller said. “It’s really hard to plan, to be honest with you.”
There will be some live music but it will be much smaller in scale than is typical for New Year’s Eve.
A smaller-than-usual New Year's Eve will add to the burdens the restaurant has been facing as a result of the pandemic and related restrictions.
Miller said his business is down as much as 30 percent since Gov. Roy Cooper’s curfew went into effect.
Buoyed by Christmas parties, December is usually the restaurant’s busiest month but such events have been scarce this year, Miller said.
Other restaurants have also settled on their plans for New Year’s, with some spots choosing to move forward while others decided to forgo special events.
Café Rule and Wine Bar in Hickory will be celebrating New Year’s with a special four-course meal that features sparkling wine and multiple choices for an entrée including lamb, filet and seafood tortellini, manager Jennifer Sue said.
She added they will be open during their regular hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse in Hickory has decided against a significant New Year’s Eve this year, according to managing partner Mark Hines.
He said they even decided to close an hour early, 9 p.m., on New Year’s Eve. Hines added that they would normally plan for New Year’s, but they decided not to due to the pandemic.
Backstreets manager Missy Taraldsen said the pandemic has not changed how many guests they expect to see on New Year’s Eve.
“We have a lot of to-go orders we will be working on and we are busy,” she said.
She said they will be open for their normal business hours.