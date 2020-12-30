Hickory restaurants, bars feel financial pain of pandemic on NY Eve

The day before New Year’s Eve, the reservation book for WOOD restaurant and Bootleggers Whiskey Bar & Grill was blank.

Even though the restaurant has a high number of walk-in customers, Matthew Miller said they would usually expect to have a handful of reservations by that time.

“I just don’t think people are making plans,” Miller said.

Miller said he usually hopes to have a crowd out on New Year’s Eve but he expects this year will be different.

“We’re still doing some dinner specials in the dining room, doing less than we would otherwise do because people aren’t coming out as much,” Miller said. “It’s really hard to plan, to be honest with you.”

There will be some live music but it will be much smaller in scale than is typical for New Year’s Eve.

A smaller-than-usual New Year's Eve will add to the burdens the restaurant has been facing as a result of the pandemic and related restrictions.

Miller said his business is down as much as 30 percent since Gov. Roy Cooper’s curfew went into effect.