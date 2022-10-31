 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hickory resident: I have a feeling I'd have a lot of friends if I win $1 billion jackpot

  • Updated
  • 0

The Propst Superette on Startown Road proudly displays amounts of winning tickets sold in the store ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

On Monday, lottery ticket buyers were eyeing a much larger prize: the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The drawing was scheduled for Monday night.

Even with that large amount, lottery ticket sales had been pretty slow Monday morning, a store employee said.

Hickory resident Mo Hord, 66, was among those who came out looking for a chance to claim the prize. Hord said he was not a regular lottery ticket shopper but the $1 billion jackpot, caught his interest.

Travel, particularly travel around the United States, is a top priority for Hord if he gets lucky.

“First thing, I’d go to Florida and see my grandbabies,” Hord said.

People are also reading…

110122-hdr-news-lottery-p1.jpg

Mo Hord, of Hickory, hopes he bought the lucky ticket for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Hord bought his ticket Monday morning at Propst Superette on Startown Road ahead of the Monday night drawing.

He also said he couldn’t wrap his around what it would mean to have a billion dollars or any amount close to it.

110122-hdr-news-lottery-p2.jpg

Hickory resident Mo Hord purchases a Powerball ticket from Michelle James on Monday morning at the Propst Superette on Startown Road. Hord said he would like to travel if he won the lottery. 

“I can’t even fathom it,” Hord said. “It’s just a chance in a lifetime.”

He added: “I got a feeling if I’d win, I’d have a lot of friends.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Costume contest has pet owners dressing with their furry companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert