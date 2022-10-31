Hickory resident: I have a feeling I'd have a lot of friends if I win $1 billion jackpot

The Propst Superette on Startown Road proudly displays amounts of winning tickets sold in the store ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

On Monday, lottery ticket buyers were eyeing a much larger prize: the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The drawing was scheduled for Monday night.

Even with that large amount, lottery ticket sales had been pretty slow Monday morning, a store employee said.

Hickory resident Mo Hord, 66, was among those who came out looking for a chance to claim the prize. Hord said he was not a regular lottery ticket shopper but the $1 billion jackpot, caught his interest.

Travel, particularly travel around the United States, is a top priority for Hord if he gets lucky.

“First thing, I’d go to Florida and see my grandbabies,” Hord said.

He also said he couldn’t wrap his around what it would mean to have a billion dollars or any amount close to it.

“I can’t even fathom it,” Hord said. “It’s just a chance in a lifetime.”

He added: “I got a feeling if I’d win, I’d have a lot of friends.”