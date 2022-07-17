Hickory resident celebrates her 100th birthday; she served Catawba County Schools, worked as a chemist and remains an active community member

Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory.

Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.

Frances grew up during the Great Depression, and her family moved to five places before they settled in Salisbury. Because she was among the top 10 in academics, she delivered a commencement speech to her fellow Boyden High School Class of 1939 members.

Landaas went on to attend Greensboro College and graduated cum laude in 1943 with a chemistry degree. She then moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she worked as a chemist at DuPont chemical company.

Landaas met her first husband, John Hodges, in 1943 after he gave her a ride from North Carolina back to Richmond, near where he was based at Camp Lee.

On that trip, Frances opened her wallet and John saw her picture. John later told her that he knew he was going to marry her when he saw that photo of her. John came to visit her every weekend for a year, and they got married on Dec. 30, 1944.

Together, Frances and John lived in a small apartment in Richmond before moving to Hickory in 1946. They loved the small town and moved to the old polio camp that was transformed into apartments.

Frances’ contributions to the Hickory community include working as a secretary at a Methodist church and establishing a kindergarten program for 4- and 5-year-olds at First United Methodist Church.

By 1953, Frances and John had four children. Their first born, Marian, died only three days after she was born. In 1949, their second child, John Stafford Hughes Jr., was born, and two years later their daughter, Kayo, was born.

Betty Ann was born in 1953, a year after Frances and John built their first house. The couple’s first house is on 1st Street Northwest, and Frances still lives there today.

At age 53, Frances received her master's degree from Appalachian State University. She went on to work with Catawba County Schools as a guidance counselor.

Frances remains an active member in her church and with her book club. She continues to spend time with her friends and family while pursuing her passion for music and reading.